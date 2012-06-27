Wendy's same-restaurant sales rise 0.8 pct, beat estimates
Feb 16 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.
MADRID, June 27 Spain's economy will contract at a faster rate in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year, economic indicators suggest, the Bank of Spain said in its monthly bulletin published on Wednesday.
The economy shrunk by 0.3 percent from January to March on a quarterly basis, as Spain fell back into recession for the first time in three years.
The central bank said that data showed private consumption had fallen at a steeper rate in the second quarter than the first while retail sales and car purchases had also shrunk at a faster clip. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Paul Day)
Feb 16 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Jan FX reserves fell to near six-year low (Adds link to timeline on China's recent capital control measures)