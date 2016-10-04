MADRID Oct 4 Spain's economic growth has been good in the third quarter and has expanded at a similar rate to that seen in the first half, acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

The country's economy is growing at one of the fastest paces in the euro zone despite nine months without a government after two inconclusive elections.

Quarter on quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 0.8 percent in the second quarter, in line with the first quarter, and 3.2 percent on an annual basis.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday increased its 2016 growth forecast for Spain to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent. It also increased its 2017 forecast by 0.1 of a percentage point. (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)