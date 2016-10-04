MADRID Oct 4 Spain's economic growth has been
good in the third quarter and has expanded at a similar rate to
that seen in the first half, acting Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Tuesday.
The country's economy is growing at one of the fastest paces
in the euro zone despite nine months without a government after
two inconclusive elections.
Quarter on quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth
reached 0.8 percent in the second quarter, in line with the
first quarter, and 3.2 percent on an annual basis.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday increased its
2016 growth forecast for Spain to 3.1 percent from 2.6 percent.
It also increased its 2017 forecast by 0.1 of a percentage
point.
(Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by
Jesus Aguado)