MADRID, Sept 30 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said that it expected economic growth to slow in the third quarter and that recent data showed strong job creation in the first half of the year had tailed off over the summer.

The economy expanded at the fastest rate since 2007 in the second quarter from the first, driven by a recovery in consumer spending. A weaker euro and low oil prices have helped boost the turnaround from a grim recession which ended two years ago.

The central bank said it expected economic growth to come in at 0.8 percent for the third quarter from a quarter earlier, compared to 1.0 percent from the April to June period.

The government forecasts growth of 3.3 percent this year, one of the highest rates in the European Union and above the Bank of Spain's own forecast of 3.1 percent.

The ruling People's Party is flagging its handling of the economy in the run up to a December general election and is counting on the recovery to win votes.

Critics say the turnaround from nearly five years of falling, or stagnant, output has failed to lift the prospects of many with unemployment remaining stubbornly high.

The Bank of Spain said growth in the third quarter would be helped by strong consumer demand as in previous periods but external demand, mostly accounted for by exports, would continue to weigh.

"The increase in uncertainty is the most outstanding feature of global forces affecting our economy," said Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde recently.

The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview last week that it is likely to revise downwards its estimates for global economic growth due to slower growth in emerging economies.

Spanish consumer prices fell at their fastest rate in seven months in September, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by low electricity and oil costs, while retail sales continued to rise.

Prices have held below 2 percent for 26 straight months, official data shows. The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday said it saw a gradual recovery in inflation . (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Raissa Kasolowsky)