BRIEF-Dov Yelin reports 5.03 pct passive stake in Camtek
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
MADRID May 29 Spain's economy could continue to grow in coming quarters at a similar pace to the 0.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday at a news conference.
In the January-March period Spain's economy was buoyed by recovering domestic demand and marked the third quarter of growth as the country shakes off a long-running recession, data showed on Thursday.
The 0.4 percent growth was compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
LONDON/EDINBURGH, March 16 Prime Minister Theresa May told the Scottish government on Thursday "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.
* Moody's says economic indicators suggest favorable macroeconomic conditions in UK to broadly persist in early-2017