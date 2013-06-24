MADRID, June 24 Spain's government will carry out a review of the tax system and present reforms early next year but maintains its commitment to lower income tax by 2015 Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told COPE radio on Monday.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy raised income tax last year in its drive to cut the public deficit. But Spanish tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product remains lower than the European Union average.