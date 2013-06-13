MADRID, June 13 Spanish house prices fell at their fastest quarterly rate on record in the first quarter, data showed, suggesting a recovery from the property market crash that pushed many banks to the brink is as distant as ever.

Prices fell 6.6 percent from the final months of 2012, Thursday's National Statistics Institute figures showed, as banks remained reluctant to lend and consumer demand constrained by a deep recession. Year on year, prices fell 14.3 percent.

The quarterly drop was the biggest since the institute's records began in 2007.

Spain's housing prices have sunk around 40 percent since the start of the economic crisis in 2008. The slump forced banks to write down billion of euros in toxic real estate assets and led to the creation of a bad bank, known as Sareb, to hold assets from nationalised lenders.

Sareb launched earlier this year and while it has yet to sell many homes, there are concerns that its actions could further depress home prices. It aims to raise 1.5 billion euros from sales in 2013. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet)