MADRID, June 13 Spanish house prices fell at
their fastest quarterly rate on record in the first quarter,
data showed, suggesting a recovery from the property market
crash that pushed many banks to the brink is as distant as ever.
Prices fell 6.6 percent from the final months of 2012,
Thursday's National Statistics Institute figures showed, as
banks remained reluctant to lend and consumer demand constrained
by a deep recession. Year on year, prices fell 14.3 percent.
The quarterly drop was the biggest since the institute's
records began in 2007.
Spain's housing prices have sunk around 40 percent since the
start of the economic crisis in 2008. The slump forced banks to
write down billion of euros in toxic real estate assets and led
to the creation of a bad bank, known as Sareb, to hold assets
from nationalised lenders.
Sareb launched earlier this year and while it has yet to
sell many homes, there are concerns that its actions could
further depress home prices. It aims to raise 1.5 billion euros
from sales in 2013.
