Malaysia's currency curbs boomerang on bond markets
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards
MADRID Jan 2 Spain's public deficit could have exceeeded the 8 percent of gross domestic product forecast by the new centre-right government on Friday, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.
The original deficit target for last year was 6 percent of GDP, but the conservatives said last week that the target had been missed due to higher-than-expected shortfalls by the regions, the central government and the social security system.
The new government had a very aggressive reform agenda planned for the next few weeks and months, Guindos added during a radio interview. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.