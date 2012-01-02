MADRID Jan 2 Spain's public deficit could have exceeeded the 8 percent of gross domestic product forecast by the new centre-right government on Friday, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

The original deficit target for last year was 6 percent of GDP, but the conservatives said last week that the target had been missed due to higher-than-expected shortfalls by the regions, the central government and the social security system.

The new government had a very aggressive reform agenda planned for the next few weeks and months, Guindos added during a radio interview. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)