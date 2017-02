MADRID, April 5 A European bailout for Spain is not on the table and would be the worst possible outcome for the euro zone's fourth largest economy, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview with state radio late on Thursday.

"We have not asked for it, it's not on the table ... it would be the worst possible outcome, it would be the last resort. Spain cannot lose its autonomy with respect to economic policy," he said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)