MADRID, April 17 Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday a failure to meet deficit commitments would lead to further contraction in the economy as a well as a rise in unemployment.

Speaking in a parliamentary committee he also said that market tensions were a powerful reminder that the crisis was far from over and confirmed the Spanish economy was once again in recession. (Reporting by Paul Day, writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)