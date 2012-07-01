NAVACERRADA, Spain, July 1 Spain's gross domestic product contracted at a slightly faster rate in the second quarter than the first though would stabilise over the following quarters, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Sunday.

Spanish GDP shrunk by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year while the government expects the economy to contract by 1.7 percent year on year in 2012. (Reporting By Nigel Davies; Writing by Paul Day)