MADRID, July 26 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Thursday the Treasury would meet debt redemption
payments and said that government coffers were in the same
liquidity position as last year.
"In the medium and long term. Spain is solvent and able to
pay its high debts. In the short-term, we have the capacity to
meet our obligations," de Guindos said at an event in Madrid.
The economy minister also said he had never believed there
was even the remotest possibility that Spain would need a
bailout.
Comments by the European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's that the bank would do whatever necessary to protect
the euro zone from collapse were well timed, de Guindos said.
Draghi's pledge on Thursday fuelled expectations the ECB was
ready to take bolder action to combat the euro zone debt crisis
and brought Spanish 10-year bond yields down by 40 basis points
on the day.
