MADRID May 31 Spain must lay out its plans for the refinancing of nationalised lender Bankia to the European Commission, EC spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Thursday.

"What we need first of all is for the Spanish government to tell us its restructuring plans for Bankia, what options it is considering," he said. "From there, we will study the plans and see whether they comply with requirements for public aid." (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Carlos Castellanos)