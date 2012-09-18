BRIEF-AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
MADRID, Sept 18 Spain is still considering the conditions of a possible European Union bail-out, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday in a television interview.
Europe must recognise the sacrifices and reforms Spain is carrying out, she added.
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock