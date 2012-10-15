BRIEF-HollyFrontier says encouraged by new administration's plan - conf call
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
MADRID Oct 15 Spain's economic activity in the third quarter was similar to that seen in the second and overall looked better than the performance in the rest of Europe, said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday.
"The third quarter is very similar to the second quarter and this contrasts with Europe", de Guindos said to reporters in Madrid.
In September the Economy Minister said he expected the Spanish economy to contract by around 0.4 percent in the third quarter.
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017 - SEC filing