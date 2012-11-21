MADRID Nov 21 Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde said on Wednesday that the country's 2012 deficit target was within reach.

"Recent data is moving in the right direction. I think it's not impossible for us to meet the deficit goal," the governor told reporters.

Spain has pledged to reduce its deficit to 6.3 percent of GDP from more than 9.0 percent in 2011.

Linde also said that the possibility of haircuts on bank preference shares was still under discussion.