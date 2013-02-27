DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
MADRID Feb 27 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday the country's public deficit for 2012 was 6.7 percent of gross domestic product, in a debate in Congress.
Rajoy had said last week the public deficit for last year would fall under 7 percent of GDP.
The European Commission has forecast Spain will have a deficit of 6.7 percent of GDP in 2013, rather than the 4.5 percent Europe-agreed target, and that it will reach 7.2 percent in 2014 if further reforms are not imposed, against a 2.8 percent target.
