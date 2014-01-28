MADRID Jan 28 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday gross domestic product would grow by close to 1 percent this year compared to the current official figure of 0.7 percent.

"2014 will be the first year since the crisis began six years ago that we'll have growth of almost one percent and net creation of employment in the next few quarters," Guindos said in Brussels, according to an economy ministry source in Madrid.