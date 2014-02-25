UPDATE 2-Australia's Downer searches new frontier with $1 bln Spotless bid
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73
MADRID Feb 25 Spain's economy is set to grow by 1 percent in 2014 and 1.5 percent in 2015, enabling the country to start reducing its high unemployment rate, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.
In his annual state-of-the-nation speech, Rajoy also said he would soon implement a wide-ranging tax reform that will alleviate the fiscal burden on middle- and low-income taxpayers.
Social security contributions will also be cut for companies creating jobs, he said.
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.