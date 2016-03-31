China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID, March 31 Spain's public deficit stood at 5.24 percent of economic output in 2015, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday, exceeding a target of 4.2 percent agreed with the European Union.
That was lower than the 5.9 percent recorded in 2014.
Last year's deficit came in at 56.6 billion euros ($64.27 billion), INE said. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.