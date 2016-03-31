MADRID, March 31 Spain's public deficit stood at 5.24 percent of economic output in 2015, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday, exceeding a target of 4.2 percent agreed with the European Union.

That was lower than the 5.9 percent recorded in 2014.

Last year's deficit came in at 56.6 billion euros ($64.27 billion), INE said. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)