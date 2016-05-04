MADRID May 4 The Bank of Spain said on
Wednesday risks of lower-than-expected global and Spanish growth
had risen in the last few months and warned that low interest
rates and profitability could also hit the country's banking
sector.
The central bank said risks included the possibility of a
deeper-than-expected downturn in emerging economies and a rise
in global geopolitical tensions.
The bank also said that political uncertainty in Spain after
December's inconclusive election and ahead of new elections in
June could hurt growth due to a rise in doubts over stalled
economic policy.
In its May financial stability report, the bank said stalled
banking revenues, still high soured debt levels at lenders and a
fall in financial asset prices also posed risks to the sector.
