MADRID, July 26 It is still to early to calculate what direct impact on Spain's economy of Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month, the country's central bank said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

Available data suggested the Spanish economy held strong in the second quarter, boosted by domestic consumption and despite sources of uncertainty, the bank said.

The Bank of Spain said there was not enough evidence available since the British vote in late June to estimate what the effect on economic growth might be. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Amanda Cooper)