UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
MADRID, June 30 Spain's government will raise its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 3 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.7 percent, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.
"Next Monday we are going to change our forecast and we are going to say that this year we will grow by 3 percent," Rajoy told reporters at a summit in Poland. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Robert Hetz)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.