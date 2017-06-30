MADRID, June 30 Spain's government will raise its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 3 percent from an earlier forecast of 2.7 percent, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

"Next Monday we are going to change our forecast and we are going to say that this year we will grow by 3 percent," Rajoy told reporters at a summit in Poland. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Robert Hetz)