* Spain harmonised prices rise 3 pct y/y in Sept

* Could push euro zone f'cast of 2.5 pct higher

* Retail sales drop for 14th straight month (Adds analysts, background)

By Nigel Davies and Paul Day

MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish consumer prices rose more than expected in September on the back of higher fuel costs, echoing a rise in German data that could nudge the wider euro zone figure higher.

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 3 percent year-on-year in September, while the national consumer price index rose 3.1 percent, up from 2.7 percent in August.

German numbers a day earlier also showed inflation hit a surprise three-year high of 2.6 percent and analysts from Barclays followed the Spanish numbers by raising their forecast for the euro zone to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent previously.

Previous Reuters polling has called for euro zone inflation of 2.5 percent higher -- still way above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target and potentially tempering expectations of a cut in its interest rates soon.

The data for the whole bloc is due to be published at 0900 GMT on Friday. The ECB Bank meets next week on rates.

"The risks are now for 2.6 percent. We forecast a rate cut next week, but I must admit, since I made that call, the feedback I'm getting from the ECB is that it will not happen," said Stephen Webster, economist at 4Cast consultancy.

Spanish inflation is generally more volatile than the euro zone average down to the country's high dependence on imported fuels such as oil and natural gas. INE said September's move was due to the higher cost of fuel and lubricants and tobacco.

RETAIL GLOOM

Spain has been under intense scrutiny on international debt markets since Greece was forced to ask for a bailout in 2010, with stagnant domestic demand a core factor behind virtually paralysed growth.

Relatively high consumer price growth does not help.

Separate data on Thursday showed Spanish retail sales fell for the 14th straight month in August, by 4.4 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis, above expectations for a drop of 5.1 percent, and after a revised fall of 4.1 percent in July.

The figures did not shock analysts given the economy barely grew in the second quarter and is expected to have slowed further in the following three months.

"The retail sales figure is no surprise. We know the income and labour market conditions are hard for consumers and there are no indications of improvement," said Silvio Peruzzo, economist at RBS. "Clearly the inflation outlook is not helping the situation at all, but this is a structural problem that will take time to unwind." (Reporting By Paul Day and Nigel Davies; Editing by Patrick Graham)