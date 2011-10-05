* Spain to see positive growth in Q3, Q4

* Sept jobs data hit by seasonal factors, spending cuts (Adds details, background)

Oct 5 Spain's economy will grow in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Wednesday, playing down the risk that a sharp rise in unemployment in September showed an economy sinking into recession.

Struggling to generate growth to begin to reduce its debt burden as interest rates on its debt rise, Spain's economy expanded by just 0.2 percent in the second quarter and some economists have said it could contract in the second half.

"We expect positive growth rates for the (Spanish) economy in the third and fourth quarters," Salgado said.

"There will not be a recession."

The country has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union at close to 21 percent and data on Tuesday showed the number of registered unemployed jumping by almost 100,000 or a rise in the rate of 2.32 percent.

That marked the end of a busy tourist season and dampened hopes of a third-quarter fall in unemployment.

Salgado said the rise in the September jobless had been "exceptional" due to seasonal factors after a busy tourist season as well as spending cuts in education and health sectors in some of the country's autonomous regions.

The collapse of a decade-long housing and construction boom has left tens of thousands of low-skilled labourers out of work and government cutbacks have only added to the pain.

The government continues to forecast economic growth of 1.3 percent in 2011, although many analysts believe that may be optimistic. (Reporting By Judith Macinnes; editing by Patrick Graham)