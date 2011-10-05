Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
* Spain to see positive growth in Q3, Q4
* Sept jobs data hit by seasonal factors, spending cuts (Adds details, background)
Oct 5 Spain's economy will grow in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Wednesday, playing down the risk that a sharp rise in unemployment in September showed an economy sinking into recession.
Struggling to generate growth to begin to reduce its debt burden as interest rates on its debt rise, Spain's economy expanded by just 0.2 percent in the second quarter and some economists have said it could contract in the second half.
"We expect positive growth rates for the (Spanish) economy in the third and fourth quarters," Salgado said.
"There will not be a recession."
The country has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union at close to 21 percent and data on Tuesday showed the number of registered unemployed jumping by almost 100,000 or a rise in the rate of 2.32 percent.
That marked the end of a busy tourist season and dampened hopes of a third-quarter fall in unemployment.
Salgado said the rise in the September jobless had been "exceptional" due to seasonal factors after a busy tourist season as well as spending cuts in education and health sectors in some of the country's autonomous regions.
The collapse of a decade-long housing and construction boom has left tens of thousands of low-skilled labourers out of work and government cutbacks have only added to the pain.
The government continues to forecast economic growth of 1.3 percent in 2011, although many analysts believe that may be optimistic. (Reporting By Judith Macinnes; editing by Patrick Graham)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ