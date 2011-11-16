* Spain Q3 GDP flat Q/Q, grows 0.8 pct Y/Y
* Economist sees Spain entering recession in Q4
* Export growth slows, domestic demand shrinks
* Econ Sec says Spain grew around 0.8 pct in 2011
MADRID, Nov 16 Spain is likely to have
missed official forecasts by a wide margin, a minister admitted
for the first time on Wednesday, after figures showed weak
exports and domestic demand led the economy to stagnate in the
third quarter.
The economy was on track to have grown 0.8 percent year on
year in 2011, Economy Secretary Jose Manuel Campa told
journalists, though a spokesman said the government was sticking
by its official growth forecast of 1.3 percent.
"The data we have seen so far in the fourth quarter are in
line with what we've seen in the third quarter, so for the full
year year-on-year growth could be around 0.8 percent," Campa
said.
Economists have long doubted Spain could meet its official
target, undermining the credibility of the Socialists' fiscal
austerity programme, key to riding out a renewed attack by bond
markets.
Spain has been under intense pressure by investors to reduce
its public deficit from 9.3 percent of GDP in 2010 and most
economists expect the government to miss its target of 6 percent
this year.
The Spanish economy failed to grow in the July to September
period from a quarter earlier, confirming an earlier estimate,
and grew 0.8 percent on an annual basis, revised from a
previously reported 0.7 percent, the National Statistics
Institute said on Wednesday.
Spain is implementing a program of deep cuts in public
spending to convince financial markets it can put its state debt
on a sustainable footing and avoid a bailout like Greece and
Portugal received.
But bond markets have shown little faith it can put its
house in order, driving its cost of borrowing towards the 7
percent level generally viewed as unsustainable for public
finances.
"There's no way out once you start implementing austerity as
a uniform policy in Europe. It was fine when we had expansion in
Germany, France and Italy because the peripheries could export
their way out of effectively recessionary conditions," economist
at Citi Guillaume Menuet said.
"Now you've got budget tightening pretty much everywhere,
it's impossible to think that those countries can continue to
rely on trade as a driver of growth."
Menuet said Citi's central projection is the economy will
shrink by between 0.2 and 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis for
the next four quarters at least.
Only a vigorous export market has prevented the country
falling back in to a recession, but the worsening euro zone debt
crisis has taken its toll on Spain's main European trade
partners which make up two thirds of its export market.
The contribution of external demand to overall growth
dropped to 2 percent from 2.5 percent a quarter earlier, while
domestic demand had a negative contribution of 1.2 percent, INE
said.
The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter from a quarter earlier and the European Commission
expects the economy of the bloc to shrink 0.1 percent in the
last three months of the year against the third quarter.
Spaniards are expected to elect a new government on Sunday
in a resounding rejection of the Socialists' handling of the
downturn, but the incoming centre-right People's Party has made
little secret that they will continue with austerity measures.
