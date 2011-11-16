* Spain Q3 GDP flat Q/Q, grows 0.8 pct Y/Y

* Economist sees Spain entering recession in Q4

* Export growth slows, domestic demand shrinks

* Econ Sec says Spain grew around 0.8 pct in 2011 (Recasts, adds comment by econ secretary)

By Nigel Davies

MADRID, Nov 16 Spain is likely to have missed official forecasts by a wide margin, a minister admitted for the first time on Wednesday, after figures showed weak exports and domestic demand led the economy to stagnate in the third quarter.

The economy was on track to have grown 0.8 percent year on year in 2011, Economy Secretary Jose Manuel Campa told journalists, though a spokesman said the government was sticking by its official growth forecast of 1.3 percent.

"The data we have seen so far in the fourth quarter are in line with what we've seen in the third quarter, so for the full year year-on-year growth could be around 0.8 percent," Campa said.

Economists have long doubted Spain could meet its official target, undermining the credibility of the Socialists' fiscal austerity programme, key to riding out a renewed attack by bond markets.

Spain has been under intense pressure by investors to reduce its public deficit from 9.3 percent of GDP in 2010 and most economists expect the government to miss its target of 6 percent this year.

The Spanish economy failed to grow in the July to September period from a quarter earlier, confirming an earlier estimate, and grew 0.8 percent on an annual basis, revised from a previously reported 0.7 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Spain is implementing a program of deep cuts in public spending to convince financial markets it can put its state debt on a sustainable footing and avoid a bailout like Greece and Portugal received.

But bond markets have shown little faith it can put its house in order, driving its cost of borrowing towards the 7 percent level generally viewed as unsustainable for public finances.

"There's no way out once you start implementing austerity as a uniform policy in Europe. It was fine when we had expansion in Germany, France and Italy because the peripheries could export their way out of effectively recessionary conditions," economist at Citi Guillaume Menuet said.

"Now you've got budget tightening pretty much everywhere, it's impossible to think that those countries can continue to rely on trade as a driver of growth."

Menuet said Citi's central projection is the economy will shrink by between 0.2 and 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis for the next four quarters at least.

Only a vigorous export market has prevented the country falling back in to a recession, but the worsening euro zone debt crisis has taken its toll on Spain's main European trade partners which make up two thirds of its export market.

The contribution of external demand to overall growth dropped to 2 percent from 2.5 percent a quarter earlier, while domestic demand had a negative contribution of 1.2 percent, INE said.

The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter from a quarter earlier and the European Commission expects the economy of the bloc to shrink 0.1 percent in the last three months of the year against the third quarter.

Spaniards are expected to elect a new government on Sunday in a resounding rejection of the Socialists' handling of the downturn, but the incoming centre-right People's Party has made little secret that they will continue with austerity measures.

(Additional reporting by Paul Day; editing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Toby Chopra)