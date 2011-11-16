* Spain Q3 GDP flat Q/Q, grows 0.8 pct Y/Y
* Economist sees Spain entering recession in Q4
* Export growth slows, domestic demand shrinks
* Econ Sec says Spain grew around 0.8 pct in 2011
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Nov 16 Spain is likely to miss its
growth forecasts by a wide margin this year, an official
admitted for the first time on Wednesday, after figures showed
weaker exports and poor domestic demand caused economic
stagnation in the third quarter.
The economy is on track to have grown 0.8 percent year on
year in 2011, Economy Secretary Jose Manuel Campa told
journalists, though a spokesman said the government was sticking
to its official growth forecast of 1.3 percent.
"The data we have seen so far in the fourth quarter are in
line with what we've seen in the third quarter, so for the full
year, year-on-year growth could be around 0.8 percent," Campa
said.
That is the same as the Bank of Spain's forecast.
Economists have long doubted Spain could meet its official
target, undermining the credibility of the Socialist
government's fiscal austerity programme, seen as key to riding
out a renewed attack by bond markets.
Spaniards are expected to elect a new government on Sunday
but the centre-right People's Party, which has a resounding lead
in polls, has said it will continue with austerity measures.
Spain has been under intense pressure from investors to
reduce its public deficit from 9.3 percent of GDP in 2010, but
most economists expect the government to miss its target of 6
percent this year.
Campa insisted the deficit target remained unconditional and
that data until now had shown the government would achieve it.
Analysts believe overspending at a regional level could throw
the deficit off course despite measures to trim budgets.
The Spanish economy failed to grow in July-to-September from
the previous quarter, confirming an earlier estimate, and grew
0.8 percent on an annual basis, revised from a previously
reported 0.7 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on
Wednesday.
Spain is implementing a programme of deep cuts in public
spending to convince financial markets it can put its state debt
on a sustainable footing and avoid a bailout like those extended
to Greece and Portugal.
But bond markets have shown little faith it can put its
house in order, driving its cost of borrowing towards the 7
percent level viewed as unsustainable for public finances.
"There's no way out once you start implementing austerity as
a uniform policy in Europe. It was fine when we had expansion in
Germany, France and Italy because the peripheries could export
their way out of effectively recessionary conditions," Citi
economist Guillaume Menuet said.
"Now you've got budget tightening pretty much everywhere,
it's impossible to think those countries can continue to rely on
trade as a driver of growth."
Menuet said Citi's central projection is that the economy
will shrink by between 0.2 and 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis
for the next four quarters at least.
Only a vigorous export market has prevented the country
falling back into recession, but the worsening euro zone debt
crisis has taken its toll on Spain's main European trade
partners, destination for two thirds of its exports.
The contribution of external demand to overall growth
dropped to 2 percent from 2.5 percent a quarter earlier, while
domestic demand had a negative contribution of 1.2 percent, INE
said.
But Economy Secretary Campa said Spain's economic adjustment
to imbalances created after the sharp fall in the construction
sector continued apace. The country's exporters were adapting
well, improving competitiveness, and exporting more to countries
in Asia.
The euro zone economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter from a quarter earlier and the European Commission
expects the economy of the bloc to shrink 0.1 percent in the
last three months of the year against the third quarter.
