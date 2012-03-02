* Madrid sets deficit target at 5.8 percent for 2012
* Had previously agreed 4.4 percent with EU
* Spain a test case for austerity vs growth debate
(Adds details, comment)
By Robert Hetz and Julien Toyer
MADRID/BRUSSELS, March 2 Spain set itself
a softer deficit target for 2012 than originally agreed under
the euro zone's austerity drive, putting a question mark over
the credibility of the European Union's new fiscal pact.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insisted he was acting within
EU guidelines with the more lenient figure because it would
still hit the European Union public deficit goal of 3 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013.
Spain's new 2012 target of 5.8 percent of GDP, was more
realistic than the original goal of 4.4 percent but still
demanding, he said.
"I'm backing austerity and aim to reduce the deficit from
8.5 percent to 5.8 percent; that's significant austerity," he
said at the end of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.
The announcement cast a pall over an agreement for tougher
debt rules in the bloc. All but two of the EU's 27 leaders
signed up to a 'fiscal compact' on Friday that commits euro zone
countries to balancing their budgets over the medium-term.
Spain has already cut spending sharply and adopted economic
reforms to avoid getting sucked deeper into the euro zone debt
crisis that has prompted bailouts for Greece, Ireland and
Portugal.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy said that for euro zone credibility
to endure there should not be any flexibility on fiscal targets
for countries in economic difficulties.
Rajoy said his move would not spook markets, but Spain's
long-term cost of borrowing rose after the news, bringing it to
parity with Italy for the first time since August, as investors
fretted Madrid may have to sell more debt than planned.
TEST CASE
Spain is emerging as a test case of whether Europe is
willing to ease fiscal rules that heap more cuts on member
states grappling with stunted growth, high unemployment and the
threat of growing social unrest.
The government said on Friday that Spain's economy will
shrink 1.7 percent this year, matching the outlook from the
International Monetary Fund.
Rajoy's announcement made economic sense for Spain but
Madrid and Brussels should have been able to negotiate a way out
of the clash, said Thomas Klau, head of the European Council on
Foreign Relations in Paris.
"It's the first step for undermining the credibilty of a
system which has not even had time to accumulate any credibility
capital," Klau said, referring to the fiscal pact.
Rajoy said he did not bother lobbying other European leaders
at Friday's summit.
"I'm not going to tell the other presidents or heads of
state about the deficit figure that will be included in our
budget. I don't have to. It's a sovereign decision. I'll tell
the (European) Commission in April," Rajoy said.
The gambit will force the EU to decide whether or not to
punish Spain under new austerity rules.
"It's a dangerous game because you jeopardize the legitimacy
of the whole (fiscal stability) process," said Antonio Barroso,
a London-based political analyst with the Eurasia Group. "Either
he knows eventually they will make the objectives more flexible,
or he's very brave and prefers to get the sanction."
Rajoy, known as a cautious public administrator, campaigned
on strict adherence to the 4.4 percent target in an election
campaign which ended with an overwhelming majority for his
centre-right party in November.
But Spain's economic situation has deteriorated since then.
POTENTIAL UNREST
Recent cuts to spending in education and health have led to
tens of thousands of students taking to the streets across the
country with a heavy-handed police response provoking widespread
anger amongst Spaniards.
Madrid said on Friday it would make around 15 billion euros
more in fiscal adjustments in 2012, adding to around 15 billion
euros of spending cuts and tax rises announced in December. It
cut its spending ceiling by nearly 5 percent from 2011 to 118.6
billion euros.
Getting the deficit down to the 4.4 percent target from the
2011 8.5 percent would have entailed around 44 billion euros in
total cuts, plunging the country deeper into recession and
likely provoking Greek-style riots.
European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli
Rehn has insisted Spain provide more details of why its deficit
for 2011 overshot by such a wide margin. The target had been 6
percent.
Sources have told Reuters that some at the European
Commission suspect Madrid inflated its deficit forecasts for
2011 to help it gain flexibility for its target this year. The
Spanish government has vigorously defended its figure.
Credit ratings agency Fitch backed Spain's push for a more
lenient deficit objective for this year, while still aiming to
hit the 3 percent target set for 2013. The agency said it would
not hurt the country's ratings to have a realistic target.
Bleak jobless figures showed the pressure Spain's economy is
under as it struggles to restart growth while fighting the
highest unemployment rate of developed countries.
Total unemployment rose to 4.7 million in February, meaning
Spain accounts for nearly one third of all those without work in
the European Union.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Nigel Davies;
Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mike Peacock)