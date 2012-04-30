* Spain economy shrinks 0.3 pct in Q1 from prior quarter
* Statistics Institute says drop due to domestic demand
* S&Ps lowers rating on 11 banks, bank shares mostly flat
(Adds German Finance Minister, Spain econ minister comment)
By Paul Day
MADRID, April 30 Spain sank into recession in
the first quarter and economists said spending cuts aimed at
meeting strict EU deficit limits, together with a reeling bank
sector, would delay any return to growth until late this year or
beyond.
It is the second recession in just over two years for the
euro zone's fourth largest economy and comes as the government
tries to convince investors it will not need outside aid to put
its house in order.
The country is caught between pressure from its European
peers to fix public finances and growing domestic resistance to
austerity measures that have helped push unemployment to more
than double the EU average.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's added to the country's
problems with a two-notch rating downgrade last week and on
Monday it chopped the credit score of 11 banks.
While the 0.3 percent contraction from January to March from
the previous quarter was slightly better than the forecast drop
of 0.4 percent, it confirmed the economy is deteriorating.
"The wheels are very clearly coming off," Jefferies
economist David Owen said. "It wouldn't surprise me to see a
very significant decline in GDP both in the second and third
quarters this year."
Spain was last in recession, defined by two consecutive
quarters of contraction, at the end of 2009.
The government's latest economic plan, published on Friday
before it was sent to the European Commission for approval,
forecast a contraction of 1.7 percent in 2012 turning to meagre
0.2 percent growth by next year.
Spain's demand for electricity, a good indicator of the
strength of economic output, fell for the eighth month in a row
in April, the national grid operator said.
Spanish bonds showed little reaction to the GDP report but
yields have risen to around 6 percent in recent weeks. At around
7 percent, they are seen as financially unsustainable.
The IBEX share index finished April down 12.7 percent, its
worst monthly showing in nearly 1-1/2 years..
BANKS IN FOCUS
The S&P downgrades of both Spain and its banks put the
country's fragile financial sector back into the spotlight,
while an unemployment rate nearing 25 percent will remain a drag
on already tight public accounts.
"Did you need any more reasons to short Spanish debt?" the
4Cast consultancy said in a research note on Monday.
The banks were damaged by a real estate collapse that began
in 2008 and now bad loans in other sectors of the economy have
risen sharply.
With virtually no access to wholesale funding markets, the
banks have taken on a large amount of cheap European Central
Bank money and bought domestic debt, helping the Treasury to
fulfill half of its gross issuance already this year, an
achievement that gives Madrid some room for manoeuvre.
ECB data on Monday showed Spanish and Italian banks filled
their coffers with government bonds again last month, confirming
that they had helped keep a lid on yields.
But non-residents, which before December held an average of
around 50 percent of Spain's debt, had just 37.5 percent in
March, the Treasury said.
The country's two largest banks Santander and BBVA
have suggested they may not buy any more government
bonds this year, adding to fears the Treasury may have to pay
higher costs to place new debt.
Some investors have been betting the ECB will restart its
programme of buying bonds of troubled euro zone states but some
of its policymakers are fiercely opposed to the idea.
Spain's regions, also in sharp focus after they were blamed
for most of 2011's fiscal slippage, have been told to cut their
own deficits or face central government intervention.
None of the 17 autonomous regions would require central
government help to slash costs, a Finance Ministry source said.
Regional authorities must pass their plans for reducing their
deficits to Madrid by the end of Monday. The government will
then have two weeks to approve the plan.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday Spain would
announce plans to privatise parts of the public transport sector
as part of its strategy to reduce the deficit.
PROTESTS
Alongside pressure from Europe for measures to stabilise the
budget, there is resistance to the austerity measures needed to
achieve this. Thousands of Spaniards took part in protests on
Sunday.
There is growing opposition around Europe to the bitter
medicine prescribed by policymakers from European institutions
and from fiscally conservative countries such as Germany.
Economists, including some from the International Monetary
Fund, have started to question whether it is right to push
austerity at the expense of restarting growth.
"I assume we get some policy response out of the ECB and
Spain is allowed to rein back on its fiscal austerity it is
pushing through. There's certainly a lot of push back as people
question the German-centric view of the world that everyone
needs more austerity," said Owen.
Talk of growth stimulation in Europe does not exclude the
need for austerity, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Monday during a conference in northern Spain.
"Not only do we need fiscal consolidation but we need it for
something, to generate sustainable growth, which is the best way
to generate employment," he said.
The Spanish government has announced savings of over 40
billion euros ($53.04 billion) this year from both central and
regional government budgets, to try and cut the deficit to 5.3
percent of GDP from 8.5 percent of GDP in 2011.
Economy Minister de Guindos announced the transport
privatisation plan at the same conference as Schaeuble, but gave
no details.
The conservative government, which took power from the
Socialists in December, has told the banks to raise over 52
billion euros in capital this year.
However, with property prices expected by some to fall
another 20-30 percent, many economists believe increased banking
provisions against potential bad real estate loans will not be
enough to stabilize the sector.
Some economists say the country will eventually need a
financial bailout package like Greece and Ireland but the
government has repeatedly said it will not seek outside help.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martin Roberts, Nigel Davies and
Manuel Ruiz, Editing by Anna Willard and Philippa Fletcher)