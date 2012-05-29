* Spain to issue new debt, use Treasury liquidity for Bankia
MADRID, May 29 Spain, battling a debt crisis
that is shaking its government, banks and companies, will soon
issue new bonds to fund ailing lenders and indebted regions
despite borrowing costs nearing the 7 percent level that drove
other states to seek a bailout.
The move will dent the country's strong liquidity position
and further worsen public finances under scrutiny from investors
and European officials who fear the euro zone's fourth economy
may go the same way as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
In the latest sign of tensions within Spain over the state
of the economy and the banks, Bank of Spain governor Miguel
Angel Fernandez Ordonez announced on Tuesday he would step down
on June 10, one month earlier than the end of his mandate.
The country's banks and regions, reeling from a burst
property bubble, are at the heart of its economic problems and
economists say there is little hope of emerging from recession
until they have been reinforced.
A government source told Reuters on Tuesday that Spain would
likely recapitalise Bankia, which asked for 19 billion
euros on Friday, by issuing new debt and possibly drawing cash
from the bank restructuring fund and Treasury reserves.
"There is a clear preference to tap the market. The other
option (injecting state bonds directly into Bankia) is
marginal," the government source said.
"The (bank restructuring fund) FROB has liquidity and can tap
the market. The Treasury also has a strong liquidity position.
We'll choose one or the other mechanism."
Spain's woes, combined with growing uncertainty about
whether Greece will remain in the euro zone, has reignited the
17-nation currency bloc's debt crisis on nervous financial
markets, prompting calls for more radical EU action.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso called on
Tuesday for European leaders to agree on a path to full economic
union to reassure investors about the future of the euro area.
"It is very important, even if you believe that it doesn't
come immediately, to define the trend, the objective," Barroso
said in a speech in Brussels.
"It is very important also in terms of confidence for the
investment in the euro area now. We will support an ambitious
and structural approach which should include a roadmap and a
timetable for a full economic and monetary union in the euro
area," he said.
However, a major survey released on Tuesday showed support
for European integration has fallen sharply across the 27-nation
European Union since the debt crisis began, raising doubts about
the political will for closer economic union.
Spain is paying an increasingly high price to issue debt.
The risk premium demanded by investors to hold 10-year bonds
compared to safer German debt reached its highest since the
launch of the euro on Monday and yields remained close to that
level at 6.47 percent on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said repeatedly - most
recently on Monday - his government does not need outside
financial help, but most economists disagree.
"The point about Spain is it's going to need some external
support of some form," said David Owen, chief European financial
economist at Jefferies.
"Whether that implies the European Central Bank buys bonds
(in the secondary market) or moves lock, stock and barrel to
quantitative easing over the next three months, certainly the
situation at the moment is not sustainable."
Spain has been on an austerity drive to improve its finances
but this had deepened a recession and worsened unemployment now
affecting a quarter of the workforce and led to protests. Retail
sales slumped by 9.8 percent on the year in April, the biggest
fall since the series began in 2003.
NO ECB HELP
Spain has been hoping the euro zone's central bank will come
to the rescue by restarting its dormant bond-buying programme,
designed to bring down borrowing costs for countries that have
seen them soar during the debt crisis.
The ECB also helped banks, struggling for cash, with two
exceptional issues of long-term loans totalling 1 trillion
euros. Many banks used the money to buy more government bonds.
But ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday there had
been no discussion of restarting bond purchases or long-term
loans and that it was up to national governments to help banks.
Foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in a
television interview said Spain would recapitalise its banks,
nursing hundreds of billions of euros worth of toxic assets from
a 2008 real estate bust, without international help.
The government source said Madrid was worried the funding
needs of the banks could weigh on the capacity of the state to
finance itself.
Spain has already completed more than 55 percent of its debt
issuance for the year and has at least 20 billion euros in its
coffers, on top of more than four billion euros still available
in the bank restructuring fund, making it possible to
recapitalise the ailing lenders and repay debt.
However, the central government and regions still have to
refinance 98 billion euros out of 117.5 billion euros of debt
maturing in 2012 and fund a deficit of 52 billion euros.
The next three months, with 38 billion euros to refinance by
August, and a second hump in October, when 28 billion euros is
due, will be especially difficult.
The funding situation is also growing tense in the
autonomous regions, with 12 billion euros of debt maturing in
the last quarter, more than half of it in the two most-indebted
regions, Catalonia and Valencia.
REGIONS
The source also said the government would adopt on Friday a
new mechanism for the Treasury to provide funds to the regions,
with strict conditionality.
"The Treasury will issue and distribute the debt. Strict
conditions, such as meeting deficit targets or implementing
austerity plans will be attached," the source said.
Spain is also trying to strengthen the financial system by
encouraging a series of bank mergers.
The Spanish central bank governor said in a statement his
resignation would help his successor as well as the Bank of
Spain to deal efficiently with the ongoing banking reform as
well as an external audit of lenders due for the end of June.
Bankia has asked for a total of 23.5 billion euros,
including Friday's 19 billion euros, but many other banks are in
trouble, suffering from bad loans that have climbed to an
18-year high, mostly linked to real estate.
Garcia-Margallo said decisions about the other lenders would
come after an external audit of the sector in June.
Liberbank, an unlisted savings bank, said on Tuesday it was
in talks about a merger with rivals Ibercaja and Caja 3.
Separately, Popular bank said it had started
negotiations to sell a majority stake in its Internet banking
business to reinforce its capital position.
