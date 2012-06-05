(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)
MADRID, June 5 Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro on Tuesday said that at current borrowing costs
financial markets were currently shut to Spain.
The country will test the market on Thursday and issue from
1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) to 2 billion euros in two
medium-term and one long-term bonds at auction.
"The risk premium says Spain doesn't have the market door
open," Montoro said on Onda Cero radio.
"The risk premium says that as a state we have a problem in
accessing markets, when we need to refinance our debt."
Montoro also said he did not expect the financial needs to
recapitalise Spanish banks to be a big sum and said the
recapitalisation should be done through European mechanisms.
He added that neither Germany nor France had pushed Spain to
seek an international bailout.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)