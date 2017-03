MADRID, April 1 Spain will next week revise down its economic growth forecast for 2013 to -1 percent, from -0.5 percent, a Spanish government source said on Monday.

The source said Spain was negotiating with the European Commission a new budget deficit target of 6 percent of GDP, from an existing 4.5 percent. Both revised figures could still vary by one or two decimal points, the source said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)