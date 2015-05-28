* Spain Q1 GDP grew 0.9 pct q/q - INE data
* Consumer spending propels turnaround
* But inequalities and income gaps are rising
* Trend underpins change in political landscape
(Recasts with election prospects, data on social inequality,
adds quotes)
By Sarah White
MADRID, May 28 Government and consumer spending
helped Spain's economy power ahead in the first quarter, data
showed, though evidence is also growing that the recovery has
increased inequalities rather than reducing them as it has
picked up pace.
The economy, and especially a labour market in which nearly
one in four remains out of a job, will be a key battleground in
a national election due in November.
Leaders of the governing centre-right People's Party (PP)
have said the recovery would gather pace and deliver around
600,000 more jobs this year.
But the PP suffered big losses in local elections on Sunday,
with many voters opting for change in the shape of new parties -
the market-friendly Ciudadanos ('Citizens') and anti-austerity
Podemos ('We Can').
Growing divisions between the haves and have-nots have
fuelled the discontent, forming a potential longer-term drag on
the turnaround as well as threatening to undermine Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid for a second term in office.
"A key electoral battle will be to address the current
standard of living crisis," Raj Badiani, an economist at IHS
Global Insight, said in a note.
"The regional and municipal election results highlight the
challenge of making the recovery more inclusive to pacify
disgruntled voters, who have endured acute income and wealth
losses during the crisis."
Spain's economy, which began emerging from a long recession
in mid-2013, grew 0.9 percent between January and March, its
fastest quarterly rate in more than seven years, National
Statistics Institute INE said on Thursday, confirming
preliminary readings.
That puts Spain ahead of Germany and France in terms of
growth rates, and the government is projecting that pace will
continue in the second quarter and help the economy surge 2.9
percent for the year as a whole.
YOUNG SWITCH VOTES
An uptick in private consumption, after Spaniards slashed
spending during the crisis, is going a long way towards helping
the economy rebound. Retail sales grew for the ninth straight
month in April, INE also said on Thursday.
Public spending also rose strongly in the January-March
period, after shrinking on a quarterly basis for most of the
past two years.
Yet surveys show a higher number of Spaniards are struggling
to make ends meet, and the prospects for young people in
particular, who represent a big chunk of voters backing Podemos
and its allies, remain bleak.
Of Spaniards aged 15 to 29, nearly 27 percent neither work
nor study, one of the highest rates among advanced economies,
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said
this week in a study based on 2013 data.
It also highlighted that the young in Spain were now at a
higher risk of poverty than the elderly, the opposite of what
used to be the case.
"Spain has a system that gives a lot of protection to older
people but leaves the young a lot more vulnerable, and those
that switched votes are the young," said Narciso Michavila, head
of polling firm GAD3.
(Additional reporting by Raquel Castillo; Editing by Julien
Toyer and John Stonestreet)