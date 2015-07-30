* GDP grows 1 pct in Q2, fastest quarterly rate since 2007
* Economy Minister sees 'light at the end of the tunnel'
* Growth backed by cheap money, low inflation, weak euro
* Supports may weaken, slowing consumer-led recovery
MADRID, July 30 Spain's economy grew at its
fastest rate since 2007 in the second quarter with more growth
expected ahead, although the pace of recovery may flag as the
effect of supportive cheap money and low inflation starts to
wear off.
Since Spain emerged from a prolonged downturn in mid-2013,
economic growth has been driven by a steady rise in consumer
spending underpinned by competitive prices, record numbers of
tourists and a gradual drop in a sky-high unemployment rate.
"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,"
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Onda Cero radio after
Thursday's data showing a quarterly growth rate of 1 percent.
"We are now able to return to pre-crisis income levels."
The International Monetary Fund expects Spain's economy to
grow 3.1 percent this year, the fastest rate in the euro zone.
The centre-right government is banking on such a recovery to
boost its chances of winning a second term in office in
elections due by year-end. But it faces a major task to persuade
voters the turnaround is trickling down to all.
Low inflation, which has helped give cash-strapped families
more disposable income, extended into July, and retail sales
rose for an 11th straight month in June, separate data showed.
But Spain still has more than 5 million out of work, at 22.4
percent a bigger proportion than any euro zone state except
Greece. High levels of public and corporate debt are also
limiting an investment revival that, if sustained, would herald
a more balanced recovery.
"Growth driven by consumer spending can only last so long.
We expect that will fade away little by little," said Angel
Talavera, economist at Oxford Economics in London.
"The second quarter (growth) will probably be the peak... We
don't expect a very big slowdown, but a gradual moderation."
MIXED PICTURE
With major companies reporting second quarter earnings on
Wednesday and Thursday, the picture in Spain's corporate sector
- still dismantling a legacy of inefficiency from the downturn -
remains mixed.
"Support for consumer spending is materialising, including
rising employment and income tax cuts," Raj Badiani, senior
Spanish economist at IHS Economics, said in a note.
But he also forecast a slowdown in the pace of the recovery
over the next 18 months, pointing to a still difficult labour
market and fiscal pressures that suggested the government's
public deficit targets for this year and next would be missed.
Badiani said industrial investment was also likely to have
underpinned growth in the quarter.
Spanish companies have generally been offering evidence that
business is picking up - albeit with caveats.
Dominant telecom operator Telefonica hiked prices
in May for most of its phone and TV packages without losing many
customers, though its revenue and operating profit fell year on
year.
Oil firm Repsol said domestic petrol sales rose,
while Gas Natural said that demand for electricity and
gas demand was up in the first half - albeit only modestly -
after years of declines.
For Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank,
strength in its British business offset a weaker market at home,
where like its peers it is facing pressure on margins from
fierce competition to lend to small businesses.
Toll road operator Abertis said traffic on its
Spanish motorways was up 5.7 percent in the first half, though
its results missed market forecasts.
Spanish airports operator Aena said strong growth
in net profit was boosted by higher air traffic which it saw
growing 4 percent in 2015 - adding to evidence that Spain is
gearing up for a record tourist season as visitor numbers hit
all-time highs.
