By Sarah White

MADRID, April 1 Spain's three-month-old political deadlock is unlikely to have stalled an economic rebound but a more prolonged period without a new government could spook companies and consumers, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Spain's economy is estimated to have expanded 0.7 percent in the first quarter from the previous one, the central bank said, underpinned by household spending, after output grew 0.8 percent in the third quarter.

Spain's political parties all fell well short of a majority in national elections on Dec. 20 and they have since failed to agree a new coalition, making new elections in or around June increasingly likely.

For now, many economists believe the turnaround from a deep recession has strong enough momentum to withstand a bout of political uncertainty, as the job market continues to recover.

Monetary easing from the European Central Bank, a weak euro that is sustaining exports and low oil prices are also helping Spain's economy motor on at one of the fastest rates of the euro zone.

But the political impasse could start to weigh on spending decisions in the private sector, the Bank of Spain said in its quarterly bulletin.

"Prolonging (political uncertainty) increases the possibility that it could affect economic growth," Pablo Hernandez de Cos, director general for economics the Bank of Spain, told a news conference.

The Bank projected the economy would expand by 2.7 percent in 2016 as a whole, trimming its forecast from 2.8 percent. It said growth would slow to 2.3 percent in 2017.

Standard & Poor's said later on Friday it had affirmed Spain's credit rating at BBB+ despite the uncertainty over its political future, adding that its outlook was "stable."

But S&P warned that further delays in forming a government would postpone the budgetary tightening needed after Spain missed its 2015 deficit target.

"(The rating) reflects our view that the broad-based economic recovery momentum will endure, and, together with gradual budgetary consolidation, will balance risks from political uncertainty," the ratings agency said.

LONGER-TERM PROJECTS

Other analysts said fallout would be most noticeable for companies or households that rely on the state in some way. Construction firms have noted a slowdown in public tenders.

"At least in the short term the political uncertainty will not be felt, but it may have an effect on medium and long term projects and investments," said Santiago Carbo-Valverde, professor of economics and finance at Bangor University.

Another bumper tourism season could yet help sustain activity and jobs throughout the second quarter, so "the effects of the political uncertainty might become more noticeable after the summer," he added.

The central bank said Spain would also have to keep up efforts to rein in the public deficit to maintain confidence in the economy, as well as carry out structural reforms, in a country beset by high unemployment.

It expects joblessness to fall to just above 18 percent by the end of 2017 from over 20 percent now.

In a blow to the caretaker government of the centre-right People's Party (PP), which vaunted its handling of the economic turnaround in the run-up to the election, Spain missed its 2015 deficit target by a much wider-than-expected margin.

The gap reached 5.16 percent of economic output, well beyond the 4.2 percent target agreed with the European Commission, the acting government said this week.

The Bank of Spain sees the deficit reaching 4.4 percent in 2016 and 3.4 percent in 2017, much higher than targets agreed with Brussels.

Low price pressures have so far been a boon for the recovery, helping stretched family budgets, and the central bank said inflation would remain negative over 2016 as a whole and rise to 1.6 percent in 2017.