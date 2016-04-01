* Central bank pegs Q1 GDP growth at 0.7 pct
By Sarah White
MADRID, April 1 Spain's three-month-old
political deadlock is unlikely to have stalled an economic
rebound but a more prolonged period without a new government
could spook companies and consumers, the Bank of Spain said on
Friday.
Spain's economy is estimated to have expanded 0.7 percent in
the first quarter from the previous one, the central bank said,
underpinned by household spending, after output grew 0.8 percent
in the third quarter.
Spain's political parties all fell well short of a majority
in national elections on Dec. 20 and they have since failed to
agree a new coalition, making new elections in or around June
increasingly likely.
For now, many economists believe the turnaround from a deep
recession has strong enough momentum to withstand a bout of
political uncertainty, as the job market continues to recover.
Monetary easing from the European Central Bank, a weak euro
that is sustaining exports and low oil prices are also helping
Spain's economy motor on at one of the fastest rates of the euro
zone.
But the political impasse could start to weigh on spending
decisions in the private sector, the Bank of Spain said in its
quarterly bulletin.
"Prolonging (political uncertainty) increases the
possibility that it could affect economic growth," Pablo
Hernandez de Cos, director general for economics the Bank of
Spain, told a news conference.
The Bank projected the economy would expand by 2.7 percent
in 2016 as a whole, trimming its forecast from 2.8 percent. It
said growth would slow to 2.3 percent in 2017.
Standard & Poor's said later on Friday it had affirmed
Spain's credit rating at BBB+ despite the uncertainty over its
political future, adding that its outlook was "stable."
But S&P warned that further delays in forming a government
would postpone the budgetary tightening needed after Spain
missed its 2015 deficit target.
"(The rating) reflects our view that the broad-based
economic recovery momentum will endure, and, together with
gradual budgetary consolidation, will balance risks from
political uncertainty," the ratings agency said.
LONGER-TERM PROJECTS
Other analysts said fallout would be most noticeable for
companies or households that rely on the state in some way.
Construction firms have noted a slowdown in public tenders.
"At least in the short term the political uncertainty will
not be felt, but it may have an effect on medium and long term
projects and investments," said Santiago Carbo-Valverde,
professor of economics and finance at Bangor University.
Another bumper tourism season could yet help sustain
activity and jobs throughout the second quarter, so "the effects
of the political uncertainty might become more noticeable after
the summer," he added.
The central bank said Spain would also have to keep up
efforts to rein in the public deficit to maintain confidence in
the economy, as well as carry out structural reforms, in a
country beset by high unemployment.
It expects joblessness to fall to just above 18 percent by
the end of 2017 from over 20 percent now.
In a blow to the caretaker government of the centre-right
People's Party (PP), which vaunted its handling of the economic
turnaround in the run-up to the election, Spain missed its 2015
deficit target by a much wider-than-expected margin.
The gap reached 5.16 percent of economic output, well beyond
the 4.2 percent target agreed with the European Commission, the
acting government said this week.
The Bank of Spain sees the deficit reaching 4.4 percent in
2016 and 3.4 percent in 2017, much higher than targets agreed
with Brussels.
Low price pressures have so far been a boon for the
recovery, helping stretched family budgets, and the central bank
said inflation would remain negative over 2016 as a whole and
rise to 1.6 percent in 2017.
