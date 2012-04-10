* Central Bank says may need more capital if economy worsens
* Says solutions to crisis "very slow within a monetary
union"
* Spanish bond yields rise to level not seen since December
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, April 10 Spain's banks may need more
capital if the economy deteriorates, the head of the central
bank said on Tuesday, reflecting fresh concern that some of them
might not survive a recession made worse by a government
austerity drive.
Spanish lenders were badly bruised by the 2008 property
crash and have been under scrutiny since the euro zone debt
crisis deepened last year. A recent surge in loan defaults in
other sectors is keeping them under the spotlight.
Investors, worried that banking troubles may force Spain to
take a bailout like Greece and neighbouring Portugal, sold
Spanish bonds on Tuesday, sending yields up to levels not seen
since December.
The government has ruled out a bailout, and Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy announced health and education would not be immune
from spending cuts on Monday in a bid to meet a stringent
European Union deficit limit.
The EU welcomed the savings, but many analysts fear they
will lead to a deeper recession, a scenario that Central Bank
Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said could mean banks
will need more capital, though he insisted there were no talks
going on about a possible bailout of Spain's ailing banks.
"If the Spanish economy finally recovers, what has been done
will be enough, but if the economy worsens more than expected,
it will be necessary to continue increasing and improving
capital as necessary in order to have solid entities," he said
at a conference in Madrid.
The economy is forecast to contract by 1.7 percent this year
but is likely to deteriorate further as the government slashes
27 billion euros ($35 billion) from the central budget, and
billions more from spending in the country's 17 autonomous
regions.
Ordonez said it was unlikely the country would experience a
strong recovery in the short term.
"The solutions to the crisis, which came from excessive debt
or loss of competitiveness, are very slow within a monetary
union, and that is why we can't afford to become complacent," he
said.
The latest banking reform, introduced two months ago, urged
banks to put aside around 50 billion euros of provisions to mop
up real estate losses and encouraged mergers and costs savings
without the help of state cash.
The government says it will not need to inject more state
aid into its banks, but many analysts are sceptical that simply
forcing weaker rivals into the arms of more solvent players will
be enough to fill funding gaps.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the sale of the last
two bailed-out lenders, CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de Valencia,
would start on Thursday, as expected. He told Reuters last week
he expected new mergers by the end of May.
BONDS UNDER PRESSURE
A weak auction of Spanish bonds last week underscored
investor concern over the economy.
Spanish 10-year yields were 17 basis points
higher at 5.95 percent after rising around 25 basis points last
week. The spread over German Bunds is at its highest since early
December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with
cheap three-year liquidity.
Italian bonds are also under pressure because analysts see
it as vulnerable to Spanish problems.
"Spain is right in the centre of a European storm ... But if
we adopt the right policies, I have no doubt that the Spanish
economy will come out of this situation," Economy Minister Luis
De Guindos said at a separate conference.
Rajoy said Spain would save 10 billion euros a year in
health and education through structural reforms to be prepared
in the next two weeks, a move welcomed by the European
Commission.
"What was decided yesterday confirms both the Spanish
government's determination to implement the necessary reforms,
and ... the Spanish government's commitment to respect the 5.3
percent deficit for 2012," said Commission spokesman Olivier
Bailly.
In addition to central government cuts, investors are
closely watching the finances of the autonomous regions, which
overspent last year and control health and education policies.
"Of course, it will ultimately fall to the regions to
implement their budgets," said Barclays in a note to clients.
"We think market confidence will only be restored if the
(quarterly) fiscal performance of the region governments (and
the central government) shows they are implementing their budget
according to plan."
Some analysts, however, say the government's austerity drive
is the wrong medicine, a view strongly opposed by euro zone
paymaster Germany, and by the Commission.
"The 'Spanish disease' was misdiagnosed from the start:
imbalances which originated in the private sector are still
being addressed primarily through fiscal austerity. What's more,
the deeper the downturn, the less credible the cure," said
Nicholas Spiro, from Spiro Strategy.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Anna Willard and Will
Waterman)