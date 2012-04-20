MADRID, April 20 Spain's government laid out health and education reforms on Friday aimed at slicing 10 billion euros a year off public spending as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy fights to reassure investors about the country's fiscal stability.

Spain's 17 autonomous regions need to find savings of 7 billion euros a year from their healthcare budgets, and cut a further 3 billion euros from education costs as part of the government's drive to reduce the public deficit and calm rising euro zone crisis fears.

The measures could trigger a backlash from some regional leaders but are likely to be passed into law without difficulties as the ruling People's Party has an absolute majority in the national parliament.

"These are difficult measures for difficult times," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference announcing the measures.

Under the reforms, the regions, which account for around 50 percent of public spending, will be able to increase university fees, teachers' working hours, and classroom sizes by 20 percent as part of cuts to education spending.

University students will end up paying a maximum of 25 percent of their study costs, up from 15 percent at present.

The health reform will require many Spaniards to pay more for prescriptions and the country will make stiffer checks on foreigners who come to Spain to take advantage of free health care.

Saenz de Santamaria said the government would also send a bill to Parliament that will allow the autonomous regions to privatise public television stations that come under their budgets.

She also announced a shake-up at state broadcasting company RTVE, including alterations to the way board members are named and changes in their pay.

Up until now, protests and marches against austerity have been limited in Spain as most people have been willing to accept belt-tightening after a prolonged boom. But cuts to the universal public healthcare system could test Spaniards' patience and spark protests. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)