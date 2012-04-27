* S&P downgrades Spanish government debt
* Unemployment rate rises more than expected
* Retail sales continue to slide as recession grips
* Bank concerns bubble
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 27 Spain's sickly economy faces a
"crisis of huge proportions", a minister said on Friday, as
unemployment hit its highest level in two decades and Standard
and Poor's weighed in with a two-notch downgrade of the
government's debt.
Spain's unemployment rate shot up to 24 percent in the first
quarter, the highest level since the early 1990s and one of the
worst jobless figures in the world. Retail sales slumped for the
twenty-first consecutive month.
"The figures are terrible for everyone and terrible for the
government ... Spain is in a crisis of huge proportions,"
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said in a radio
interview.
Standard and Poor's cited risks of an increase in bad loans
at Spanish banks and called on Europe to take action to
encourage growth.
Bank shares dropped 3.38 percent and Spain's
country risk, as measured by the spread on yields between
Spanish and German benchmark government bonds, spiked by 10
basis points to 434 basis points.
Spain has slipped into its second recession in three years
putting it back in the centre of the euro zone debt crisis
storm.
The government has already rescued a number of banks that
were too exposed to a decade-long construction boom that crashed
in 2008, and investors fear vulnerable lenders will be hit by
another wave of loan defaults due to the slowing economy.
With the economy shrinking, Spain has little hope of meeting
tough public deficit targets this year even as the government
makes tough cuts.
Conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, in office since
December, has passed an austerity budget and introduced new laws
to try to make the economy more competitive.
On Thursday Rajoy said he was determined to stick to
austerity measures even though they are aggravating the economic
slump and calls for growth measures are on the increase around
Europe.
The unemployment rate was up from 22.9 percent in the last
quarter of 2011. Half of Spain's youth is out of work, and
figures are unlikely to improve for some time as government
spending cuts this year worth around 42 billion euros hold back
any potential for growth.
The government expects labour reforms passed in the first
quarter that make it cheaper for firms to hire and fire to
produce results next year. Many firms have taken advantage of
new rules to lay off more staff.
"It's a very challenging situation. I don't think that the
banks are cornered yet, but the government must come out soon to
say how they will address them," said Gilles Moec, an economist
with Deutsche Bank.
The downgrade put Spain's credit rating at the same level as
Italy. S&P now has Spain on a BBB+ rating, which means "adequate
payment capacity" and is only a few notches above a junk rating.
Fitch and Moody's still rate Spain's sovereign with a "strong
payment capacity".
S&P said it was likely the government would have to put more
funds into banks and called on euro zone countries to better
manage the sovereign debt crisis.
The government is considering whether to create a holding
company for the banks' toxic real estate assets as investors
have not been convinced by three rounds of clean-ups and
consolidations in the financial sector.
(Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Inmaculada Sanz;
Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Giles Elgood)