* New spending cuts, taxes worth up to 3 pct of GDP -source
* First measures likely to be announced next week
* Spain to be given extra year to meet deficit goals
* More austerity may be overkill, given recession - analyst
By Andrés González and Julien Toyer
MADRID, July 4 Spain's government is putting
finishing touches to an up to 30 billion euro ($38 billion)
package of spending cuts and tax hikes to help it meet this
year's deficit targets, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
Running over several years, the programme could involve
raising Spain's main consumer tax, a new energy levy, reforms to
the pension system, pay cuts for civil servants, new motorway
tolls and another drastic reduction in ministry and regional
spending, the sources said.
Some measures may be announced next week, when the EU is
likely to grant the government an extra year to cut its deficit
below 3 percent of output, and others could be presented over
the summer and included in a multi-year budget plan due to be
prepared in August.
Spain's highly-indebted regions and banks badly hit by a
property crash four years ago have put the country firmly in the
sights of investors who fear that, given its size, it could
derail the entire single currency project if its economy
collapses.
The new austerity drive aims to put Spain back on track to
meet its deficit goals for 2012, though some questioned whether
it would simply add to the country's problems by entrenching its
recession even more deeply.
Data for the first five months of the year revealed spending
and revenue slippage that makes the current objective
unattainable without new cuts.
"The idea is to implement cuts worth three percent of gross
domestic product. Everything is under review," said one of the
sources with knowledge of the government's thinking.
With Spain's nominal GDP totalling about 1 trillion euros
($1.26 trillion) a year, the cuts would be worth up to 30
billion euros over several years and would come on top of
savings plans of about 48 billion euros already passed.
"The idea is to cut the cost of the public service, freeze
pensions, cut unemployment benefits," the source said, adding
that an increase in sales tax was a matter of intense debate
with the government.
Three other sources confirmed the measures were being looked
at but said no decision had been yet taken on specific reforms
or cuts, and that the package could fall well under 30 billion
euros.
THE WRONG MEDICINE?
Spain is negotiating an up to 100-billion-euro European
rescue for its banks and pressing for an EU intervention on its
bond market to cut soaring borrowing costs.
But it is unclear if the new austerity plan will be well
received by markets wary that too much belt-tightening would
choke off any hope of economic recovery.
"More austerity will only make things worse in the
short-term," said Nicholas Spiro, from Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The market does not need to be convinced that (Prime
Minister Mariano) Rajoy's government is serious about fiscal
retrenchment. While there are serious doubts about the
government's ability to enforce discipline in the regions, the
real worry is the lack of growth," he said.
Both the European Commission and the International Monetary
Fund have said Spain should not rush to cut its public deficit
after the economy fell into its second recession in three years
in the first quarter.
The Commission has repeatedly called on Spain to shift the
tax burden towards indirect consumer and energy taxes and to
better control its devolved regions.
In its latest economic assessment, the IMF also urged Spain
to raise its VAT rate - one of the lowest in Europe - and
implement pay cuts for civil servants.
Rajoy said on Monday he would speed up his structural reform
and spending cuts drive, especially in the regions, while
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said the government
would soon implement "severe" budget cuts.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who pledged to take any
necessary additional step to meet the deficit targets, said the
possibility of relaxing the deficit reduction path would be
discussed at the monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers
next Monday in Brussels.
A European source said Spain is set to accept on that
occasion the offer of the European Commission to take an extra
year, until 2014, to cut its public deficit below the European
limit of 3 percent of GDP.
Madrid has so far stuck to a pledge to cit the deficit to
5.3 percent of GDP in 2012 and 3 percent in 2013, from 8.9
percent in 2011.
"A decision will be taken in this direction. There is no
other choice," said the European source.
"The idea is to have more realistic objectives and at the
same time take steps to show that Spain is really serious about
achieving them."
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Editing by Paul Day)