MADRID, July 20 Spain's economy will contract by 0.5 percent in 2013 after shrinking by 1.5 percent this year, the government said on Friday in revised forecasts which it will use as a base to draw up the 2013 budget.

The government also expects the economy to grow by 1.2 in 2014 and 1.9 percent by 2015, the Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said during a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Unemployment would be 24.6 percent this year before falling slightly to 24.3 percent next year and slipping to 23.3 percent in 2014, Montoro said.

The government's spending limit for the 2013 budget would be 127 billion euros ($155.72 billion), compared to a ceiling of 119 billion euros set for this year's budget, while the costs of funding the country's debt are set to rise by 9.1 billion euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)