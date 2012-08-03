* July consumer sentiment hits record low of 37.6

* Reading is lowest ever by almost 10 points

* Consumers deeply negative about economy's prospects (Recasts, adds quotes, PMI, background)

MADRID, Aug 3 Spanish consumer morale sank to a record low in July as a population already battered into belt-tightening by sky-high unemployment and a brutal austerity programme steeled itself for even tougher times ahead.

The confidence index fell to 37.6 points from 50.6 points in June, Friday's survey of 1,204 people from state-run research institute CIS said.

Illustrating the speed of the decline in its citizens' fortunes, the reading sat almost 10 points below the previous low and was little more than half the figure registered in the same month of 2011.

"Domestic demand is likely to remain under considerable pressure (in 2012), with the intense financial pressure on Spain battering already poor consumer and business sentiment," economist at Global Insight, Raj Badiani, said.

Spain, where almost one in four are unemployed, is battling to stave off a full sovereign bailout after entering its second recession since 2009 in the first quarter of this year.

EXPECTATIONS HIT THE FLOOR

Economic conditions are widely expected to worsen further before they improve, and that was reflected in the CIS data.

The study's two main components were both negative - how Spaniards view their current economic situation and, by a wider margin, their expectations.

The country's services sector shrank marginally more slowly rate in July than in June, but falling levels of new business pointed to a continuing slump in economic output, a separate survey by Markit showed on Friday.

In mid-July, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced spending cuts and tax hikes worth 65 billion euros ($79 billion) by 2014 to slash the public deficit, prompting country-wide protests.

Spain has also sought a 100-billion euro rescue package for its banks, many of which have been crippled by a property sector bubble that burst in 2008.

Meanwhile, its sovereign debt repayment costs have hit a succession of euro-era highs, driven by concerns the country will struggle to return to growth while making such deep cuts, and a sinking belief that dithering policymakers will get to grips with the wider debt crisis plaguing the euro zone.

As things stand, Francisco Leon Cabrera, 63, the owner of a home decorations store in the southern city of Seville, sees no way of squaring the circle.

"Spain is entering a bottomless well. So many of the local stores are closing and this is due to bad planning and bad government," he said.

The country must try to cut its public deficit of 8.9 percent of gross domestic product to 6.3 percent in 2012, 4.5 percent in 2013 and 2.8 percent in 2014.

But it paid the second highest rate since the euro zone was created in 1999 to sell 1 billion euros of benchmark 10-year bonds at auction on Thursday, fuelling worries it won't be able to continue funding itself and will need an international bailout.

($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by John Stonestreet)