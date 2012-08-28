* Second quarter GDP drop confirmed at 0.4 pct
* Year-on-year output decline widened to 1.3 pct
* More austerity to crimp growth going forward
* Treasury sells 3.6 bln euros of debt, bond test Sept. 6
* Spain regional heavyweight Catalonia to tap credit line
for 5 bln euros
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Aug 28 The Spanish economy is falling
deeper into recession and depositors are pulling their money out
of the banks, figures published on Tuesday showed, while the
country's most economically important region, Catalonia, said it
needed a major rescue from Madrid.
Spain's recession grew stronger in the second quarter of the
year and is expected to get worse as austerity measures
introduced in response to the euro zone debt crisis cut into
demand for goods and services.
A rush by consumers and firms to withdraw their money from
Spanish banks intensified in July, with private sector deposits
falling almost 5 percent, to 1.509 trillion euros ($1.896
trillion) at end-July from 1.583 trillion a month earlier.
Analysts believe it is inevitable that Spain will soon have
to call for a European rescue package to help bring its debt
costs down as austerity measures designed to slash the public
deficit push the economy deeper into recession.
Adding to Spain's bleak outlook, the north-eastern region of
Catalonia, which represents around a fifth of the country's
economy, said it needed a 5 billion euro rescue from the central
government to meet its financing needs and debt costs this year.
Against this background European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy said it was up to Spain to decide whether to apply
for additional aid, after meeting with Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy in Madrid. Rajoy repeated that he needed more details from
the European Central Bank to help him decide.
Their meeting came a week before the ECB discusses new
measures to help debt costs in the European nations hardest-hit
by the crisis. The ECB meeting on Sept. 6 also coincides with a
visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Spanish capital
and a key longer-term bond auction.
"With much more fiscal austerity in the pipeline and
unemployment at astronomic highs, the risks are clearly tilted
towards a more protracted recession," said Martin van Vliet, an
economist at ING.
He expected Spain to formally request additional external
financing in mid-September or October. Spain has already
negotiated up to 100 billion euros in aid for its ailing banks.
Gross domestic product fell by 0.4 percent in the second
quarter of the year, according to final figures that confirmed a
preliminary reading. But on an annual basis it dropped by 1.3
percent, worse than initial estimates of 1.0 percent.
BLOATED DEFICIT
Spain's economy fell back into recession in the last quarter
of 2011, when output fell 0.5 percent, and government estimates
show GDP will probably fall this year and next.
The data came a day after Spain said its economy performed
worse than expected in both of the last two years.
Economists said the outlook could test Spain's ability to
slash its deficit this year to 6.3 percent from 8.9 percent in
2011.
"The economy is much weaker than previously thought and this
could make it more challenging for the government to achieve the
ambitious fiscal targets," said Tullia Bucco, an economist at
UniCredit.
Tuesday's data showed exports provided a degree of support
for the economy, growing by 3.3 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter. That compared with a fall of 3.9 percent in
national demand, after a revised fall of 3.2 percent in the
first quarter.
The government is hoping that exports will put the economy
on the road to recovery. But a slowdown in the wider euro zone,
where most of Spain's goods are shipped, could put that theory
at risk.
Tourism, which makes up over 10 percent of Spain's economic
output, provided a welcome boost, as spending increased by more
than 6 percent from January to July to 31.2 billion euros.
Also encouragingly, the Treasury managed to sell 3.6 billion
euros of short-term debt, and paid far less to investors than a
month ago.
The yield on the 3-month bill was 0.946 percent, down from
2.434 percent a month ago, and was 2.026 percent on the 6-month
bill, down from 3.691 percent in July.
The fall partly reflects growing market expectations that
Spain will soon call for a European bailout. But exactly when
remains unclear, and investors will watch the European Central
Bank's meeting next week for measures to relieve Spain's debt
costs.
"The real test begins next month when sentiment could worsen
significantly if ECB-backed measures to shore up Spanish and
Italian debt markets fall short of expectations," said Nicholas
Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.