MADRID, Sept 4 Spain's government is revising
upwards its growth target for 2014 due to an export-led recovery
from a prolonged recession, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
said in an interview with the Financial Times published on
Wednesday.
De Guindos said that his officials were "slightly" revising
the 2014 growth forecast up from the current 0.5 percent
projection.
"We are much more confident than we were six months ago," de
Guindos was quoted as saying, in comments published on the
newspaper's website.
"Spain will show clearly the quality of the policies
implemented in the euro zone," he added, saying that spending
cuts and reforms had steered the economic recovery.
Spanish government officials have set a bullish tone in
recent weeks, pointing to an economic turnaround close at hand
as recent data indicated the country was on the verge of exiting
a prolonged slump.
Spain has been in and out of recession since a property boom
ended in 2008, while unemployment has soared to over 26 percent.
Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 percent in the second
quarter of the year from the previous three months, and the
government is forecasting it will stabilise or grow by up to 0.2
percent in the third and fourth quarters of 2013.
De Guindos added in the interview that Spain would start
creating jobs on a sustained basis in the second or third
quarter next year, and that 2013 year-end unemployment figures
would be better than the 27.1 percent jobless rate currently
forecast.
He said that Spain's current account was expected to show a
surplus of about 2 percent of GDP this year.
Many analysts are more cautious on the Spanish economy, with
some predicting a period of stagnation despite bright spots such
as improving exports.