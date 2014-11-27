(Adds details from inflation data, quote)
MADRID Nov 27 Spanish consumer prices dropped
for the fifth month running in November, adding pressure on
stubbornly low inflation in the euro zone as a whole.
Expectations are growing that the European Central Bank will
shortly step up attempts to tackle the threat of deflation and
weak growth in the euro zone, including through sovereign bond
purchases early next year.
In Spain, national consumer prices fell 0.4 percent
year-on-year in November, data from the National Statistic
Institute (INE) showed on Thursday, the sharpest fall since
August.
Dropping oil prices are largely behind the run of declines,
though core inflation, which strips out volatile elements such
as energy and food, also fell in October for the second month in
a row.
Spanish officials, as well as analysts, have largely played
down the danger of deflation, which does not at this stage
appear to be derailing spending and Spain's economic recovery.
Spain emerged from a deep recession last year to become one
of the fastest growing economies in the euro zone, and its
output expanded for the fifth quarter in a row in the
July-September period, separate data from INE confirmed on
Thursday.
A rebound in domestic demand has partly helped the country
weather an economic slowdown among major trade partners in the
euro zone, which has dampened Spain's export growth this year.
Spanish gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, the data showed, in
line with preliminary readings. Quarterly GDP growth in the
April-June quarter was revised downwards to 0.5 percent, INE
said, from an earlier reading of 0.6 percent.
But the country may not stay immune to the broader euro zone
slowdown for long, and some economists believe the pace of
Spain's recovery is weakening.
"In the fourth quarter, we foresee a small slowdown of one
or two decimal points, to 0.3 or 0.4 percent," Jose Luis
Martinez, analyst at Citi said.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Robbie Hetz; Editing by Julien
Toyer/Jeremy Gaunt)