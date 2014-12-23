(Adds Q3 deficit figures)
MADRID Dec 23 The Bank of Spain on Tuesday
raised its economic forecast for 2014 and said growth
accelerated in the fourth quarter, echoing optimism among
analysts that falling oil prices will strengthen the country's
recovery.
Predictions of a greater-than-anticipated growth spurt in
Spain are accumulating -- a sharp shift away from worries a few
months ago that its struggle to shake off recession would be
held back by a slowdown in other euro zone economies including
France.
A faltering euro zone still posed a risk, the central bank
said in an economic bulletin, and it flagged oil prices, which
have halved since June, as another uncertainty for a country
that imports most of its energy.
But it estimated Spain's gross domestic product (GDP) was on
course to grow 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last three
months of the year. That compares with 0.5 percent quarterly
growth in the previous two quarters, according to official data.
The Bank of Spain also raised its forecast for 2014 GDP
growth to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent, while maintaining a 2
percent projection for 2015.
"The likely weakening of our export markets throughout next
year should be compensated by a further improvement in financing
conditions, the depreciation of the euro exchange rate and the
considerably lower oil prices," the central bank said.
It added that consumer spending had risen in the fourth
quarter.
Spain has emerged from a six-year struggle to shake off
recession to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the
euro zone. Falling government debt costs have helped as fears
over the break-up of the euro receded, and the more favourable
borrowing costs are slowly being passed on to stretched
companies and households.
The treasury ministry said on Tuesday the country's public
deficit was 3.62 percent of GDP at the end of the third quarter,
putting it on course to meet a year-end target of 5.5 percent
and offering some spending leeway for next year.
In 2015, a general election year, planned tax cuts,
especially for those on lower incomes, as well as a pick-up in
the construction sector after a seven-year slump in activity
should help underpin Spain's recovery, some economists say,
though unemployment is still well above 20 percent.
Think tanks including Funcas and companies' association CEOE
have raised their growth forecasts for next year, predicting 2
percent and 2.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Alison
Williams/Ruth Pitchford)