By Sarah White
MADRID, Feb 25 Higher spending by Spanish
households helped sustain robust economic growth in the fourth
quarter, bolstering hopes that momentum will carry far enough
into 2016 to prevent a political deadlock from derailing a
well-established recovery.
After a long recession, Spaniards have gradually loosened
their purse strings over the past year, encouraged by lower
unemployment and inflation and, latterly, falling oil prices.
The domestic spending rebound helped the economy expand at a
steady 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three
months, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on
Thursday.
In 2015 as a whole it drove the fastest annual pace of
growth since 2007, at 3.2 percent, and economists forecast
growth will remain above 2.5 percent this year.
But uncertainty over the outlook is building as, following
inconclusive national elections on Dec. 20, Spain enters its
third month without a new government and with the main political
parties seemingly no closer to a deal on forming a coalition.
For Maria Laguna, a partner in Dona Carmen, a family-run
baby clothes business based in the northern city of Santander,
there are no signs yet that the gridlock might dent consumer
sentiment.
"People are not scared right now. (The political situation)
is like a cloud hanging over everyone, but it seems rather
remote," she said in a telephone interview.
"What we do see is that people are cautious, but that's the
overhang of what's happened in recent years."
Overall, business at her stores, where the average customer
spend is around 20 euros ($22), has stabilised since the
financial crisis but has yet to pick up markedly, she said.
MIXED SIGNALS
Early indications of how an economy, also being supported by
a pick-up in industrial investment and a European Central Bank
stimulus programme, will evolve during 2016 are mixed.
Unemployment -- still running at over 20 percent -- remains
the weakest link in the Spanish economy, and consumer confidence
dipped to its lowest in 11 months in January, a poll showed,
dragged down by a worsening outlook for the economy and jobs.
A services sector survey showed activity expanded at its
slowest pace in over a year in the same month, when electricity
consumption adjusted for unseasonably warm weather dipped 3.2
percent year on year.
But acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told news agency
EFE on Thursday that growth in the January to March quarter
would again be close to 0.8 percent.
Spanish manufacturing also stayed notably robust last month,
and the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday families' spending on
consumer goods had remained buoyant at the start of the year.
"There's an inertia in family spending habits, these are
routine decisions," said Angel Laborda, an economist at think
tank Funcas. "I don't see any danger of a brake on the economy
on the consumer front in the first or second quarters."
That should allow enough time for Spain to form a new
government, as fresh national elections have been pencilled in
for June unless the political horse-trading results in a viable
coalition soon.
But a failure to produce a clear winner in that ballot would
spell many more months of uncertainty, adding up to a lost year
for the economic reforms still needed to, among other tasks, fix
a dysfunctional labour market and improve Spain's tax take.
"If the uncertainty does not dissipate rapidly ... it could
have a significant impact on companies' and families' economic
decisions," economists at BBVA said in mid-February report.
($1 = 0.9078 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Day and Carlos Ruano; editing by
John Stonestreet)