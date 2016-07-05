(Adds details, quotes)
MADRID, July 5 Spain's economy is expected to
grow in 2016 more than the 2.7 percent initially expected,
acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, adding
that the government would review its economic forecasts before
the end of July.
De Guindos also said the economic expansion could
potentially top the annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth
of 3.2 percent registered last year if the political impasse
after two inconclusive general election is broken quickly.
"The growth projections for this year are excessively
prudent and I believe that in the next set of forecasts, which
we need to set before the end of July, we will revise growth for
2016," de Guindos said in a radio interview.
The economy minister also said Spain would seek to attract
financial service groups or European agencies looking to move
from London after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
"The problem for the City (of London) is that there are
going to be foreign banks that lose their (European) Community
passports and they could come here ... this is a very attractive
country," he said.
Internationally recognised business schools, low real estate
prices, good weather and solid infrastructure were all good
reasons companies would consider Spain as an option, he said.
Asked about Italy's plans to negotiate a controversial plan
to recapitalise its banks with public money, de Guindos said he
agreed with the proposal.
"There's a problem there that needs to be resolved and
considering the difficulties that we had in 2012, Spain will
support Italy in this plan as well as Portugal," Guindos said.
Portugal is struggling to reinforce its lenders after a long
economic downturn, including the sale of Novo Banco, the "good
bank" successor to Bank Espirito Santo.
Spain was forced to request a more than 40-billion-euro
European bailout for its lenders in 2012 after the fallout from
a property market crash and a prolonged economic slump sent
unpaid loans soaring and pushed the banks close to collapse.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Ralph
Boulton)