MADRID, July 6 The Spanish government will soon pass more reforms aimed at reducing the public deficit and improving the country's competitiveness, the deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

"The goverment will continue with its reformist project ... to begin a series of deep changes in our country which are absolutely essential to build confidence," she said during a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting By Clare Kane; Writing by Paul Day)