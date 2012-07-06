Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
MADRID, July 6 The Spanish government will soon pass more reforms aimed at reducing the public deficit and improving the country's competitiveness, the deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.
"The goverment will continue with its reformist project ... to begin a series of deep changes in our country which are absolutely essential to build confidence," she said during a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting By Clare Kane; Writing by Paul Day)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering