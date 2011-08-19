* Government seen unveiling around 5 bln euros of savings
* November elections make drastic cuts unlikely
* Savings could cover any deficit overshoot by regions
* Announcement due around 12 GMT
MADRID, Aug 19 Spain will announce further
austerity measures on Friday in a bid to fend off debt market
attacks but avoid the kind of drastic cuts that could damage the
ruling Socialists' chances in November's general election.
The government is expected to unveil savings of around 5
billion euros ($7 billion) by front-loading tax payments from
large businesses and cutting drug costs for regional governments
with a new bill on generic medicines.
Though comparatively small, the measures could compensate
for any overshooting of public deficit targets by Spain's 17
autonomous regions, a persistent market worry.
Parliament has been recalled to vote next week on the
measures, which are due to be presented around 1200 GMT and
expected to win approval from lawmakers.
The tax change will save 2.5 billion euros in total over the
course of Spain's deficit-reduction programme to 2013, Economy
Minister Elena Salgado told Reuters last week.
Around 2.5 billion euros more should be saved through
reductions in subsidies on medicines over the course of a single
year.
The measures will boost the government's chances of hitting
its target to cut the deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic
product this year. The government cut the gap to 9.2 percent in
2010 from 11.1 percent in 2009.
The opposition People's Party, likely to win the elections,
has dismissed the changing of tax payments, which will force
large companies to pay taxes due in 2012 before the end of 2011,
as an accounting trick.
TOUGH TARGETS
Analysts say hitting this year's deficit target will be hard
given economic growth that is barely hovering above zero, high
debt-servicing costs and broader global growth concerns.
Spain's debt risk premium on 10-year bonds against German
bunds has come down since hitting euro-era highs over 400 basis
points in August, thanks largely to bond purchases by the
European Central Bank.
On Friday the spread was around 293 bps, little changed from
the previous day and tracking Italian debt, which the ECB has
also been buying.
The governing Socialists (PSOE) have haemorrhaged voters,
suffering the effects of last year's austerity programme which
included public sector wage cuts. The party is lagging by as
much as 14 percentage points in the polls.
For this reason, analysts expect Friday's news to be limited
to measures that won't affect most voters, avoiding unpopular
reforms such as tax hikes or cuts in health services, which
would further damage the party's chances of winning the
election.
Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero brought forward
general elections by four months, hoping to take advantage of a
pick-up in employment over the peak summer tourist season.
