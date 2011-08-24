* Constitutional debt cap to move with econ cycle- EconMin
MADRID, Aug 24 Spain will retain leeway to
overspend in years of slow growth under a debt cap to be
enshrined in its constitution, its economy minister said,
affirming it would hit key deficit reduction goals over the next
two years.
Battling to shore up market confidence in its deficit
reduction programme in the face of a fiscal crisis threatening
to engulf the euro zone, Spain said on Tuesday it would set in
stone a binding cap on public debt before elections in November.
That will mark only the second amendment to a constitution
written in 1978 after the end of Francisco Franco's
dictatorship.
The move follows calls by Germany -- which already operates
under a 'debt brake' law -- and France for countries immersed in
the debt turmoil to set obligatory limits on deficits to help
regain the trust of investors.
But minister Elena Salgado said on Wednesday the
constitutional amendment would echo Spain's existing budget law,
which imposes no budget deficit or only a very small one only in
years of "normal" economic growth of between 2 and 3 percent.
"This ... will allow us to have resources to stimulate the
economy when there are problems," she said in a radio interview.
"We must determine at what point in the economic cycle we
are, and that will determine whether we can go into deficit...
When there's a crisis the budget will be allowed to register a
negative".
Spain's public sector deficit is at the heart of concerns it
could eventually need a bailout like Greece, and it has pledged
to cut the gap to 3 percent of gross domestic product by the end
of 2013, in line with European Union guidelines.
The euro zone's growth and stability pact also recommends
that countries run public debt of not more than 60 percent of
GDP, while critics say laws imposing limits on borrowing
restricts a state's flexibility on spending during recessions.
Salgado said it was not reasonable to put an absolute
number, or percentage, on the limit on public debt in the
constitution, but reiterated the deficit targets up to and
including 2013 would be met.
Spain's constitutional amendment takes it part of the way
down the path trod by Germany, which has capped new government
borrowing at 0.35 percent of GDP from 2016 and enshrined limits
on its "structural" deficit -- allowing for fluctuations in the
growth cycle -- in its constitution.
France is looking to take similar steps.
FIGHTING SYMPTOMS, NOT THE CAUSE?
Spain's current budget law did not prevent its budget
deficit swelling to 11.1 percent of GDP in 2009.
But one analyst said the country's economic problems, unlike
Greece's, were not related to government overspending but to the
effects of that year's property sector collapse, which led to at
best anaemic economic growth.
"In my view the problems were not due to misbehaviour
(by)... the government -- just that the real estate market was
in a bubble and that led to a large rise in the budget deficit,"
said Martin van Vliet of ING.
"They are trying to fight the symptoms rather than the
underlying causes of the problem."
Spain's public debt reached 62.8 percent of GDP in 2010,
broadly in line with most euro states and far below the levels
of around 100 percent or more in Greece, Italy, Ireland and
others.
Almost 40 billion euros ($56 billion) in bond-buying by the
European Central Bank has eased borrowing costs for Spain and
Italy, but analysts say the euro zone crisis has further to run
given policymakers' reluctance to embrace deeper fiscal union.
