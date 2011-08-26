MADRID Aug 26 Spain's government said on Friday it had reached an agreement with the main opposition People's Party over plans to enshrine in its constitution limits on the public deficit.

It said it had agreed on a framework for a new law which will set a cap on the public deficit of 0.40 percent of GDP from 2020.

The move follows calls by Germany and France for countries immersed in the euro zone's debt crisis to set obligatory limits on deficits.

Spain announced on Tuesday it would put a constitutional cap on public debt before elections in November, only the second amendment made to the constitution since it was written in 1978 after the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship. (Reporting by Judy MacInnes; editing by Alison Williams)